Medicare help available Jan. 8 at Rep. Flynn’s Scranton office

January 2nd, 2018 7:53 pm


SCRANTON — Older individuals with questions about Medicare or health insurance coverage may visit state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office during his monthly outreach next week.

An APPRISE counselor will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 8 at Flynn’s office – 409 N. Main Ave. in Jay’s Commons – to help answer questions about Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans, Medigap plans, Medicare drug plans, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage and various low-income assistance programs, such as the Medicare Savings Program and Extra Help.

Appointments are suggested by calling Flynn’s office at 570-342-4348.

The local APPRISE program is sponsored by the Voluntary Action Center and is funded by the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging.

