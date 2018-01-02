Beta Rho Chapter fills backpacks for kids

NEW MILFORD — The Christmas meeting of the Beta Rho Chapter was held at St. Mark’s Parish Hall. The local chapter members of women educators of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International participate in a variety of projects to help women and children. The Fill a Bag for Kids project involved members filling a backpack or some type of tote with supplies for children at the Women’s Resource Centers in Montrose and Tunkhannock. Pat Arnold, chairman of the Personal Growth and Services Committee, organized the collection of bags.

Members were encouraged to think about what a child might need if he/she were suddenly removed from his home with a parent. A washcloth, toothbrush, toothpaste, gum, candy, crackers, socks, undies, hair ties, small blanket, toy, book, hat, gloves, balls, jump ropes, fancy band aids, lip balm and sippy cups were items suggested to fill the bags for kids. Tags were made for the bags so that items could be specific to a boy or girl of a certain age. The categories were a boy or girl each in pre-k to k, grades 1-3, grades 4-6, grades 7-9 and high school.

Forty bags were collected and then donated to two Women’s Resource Centers.