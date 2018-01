This year’s recipient of the Beta Rho Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International’s Grant in Aid is Amy May, a non-traditional Keystone College student who loves children and has taught Sunday school and karate for the past 23 years. The chapter presents a grant each year to a student pursuing a degree in education. May, right, is shown here with Agnes Massacesi.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-Grant-Aid.jpg Submitted photo