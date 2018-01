TUNKHANNOCK — Rock On Ice: Community Ice Skating Day will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 at Riverside Park.

The event sponsored by Whipple Performing Arts Studio will feature Raymond Phillips Sight and Sound DJ, games and prizes, hot chocolate and a fire pit. Skate rentals will be available.

Donations to the rink are accepted.

For more information, call 570-836-6986.