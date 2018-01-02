Dickson City Hyundai recognized by commissioners for charitable efforts

Dickson City Hyundai has been a major contributor to community organizations and events since its inception. This year, the dealership provided generous support to Lackawanna County’s Office of Youth & Family Services’ (OYFS) “Adopt An Angel” program. During November, Dickson City Hyundai pledged $100 for every new car sold to fulfill a child’s Christmas wish list. Through the efforts of staff and management, 75 cars were sold, generating $7,500 for the program. The Lackawanna County’s Sheriff’s Department conducted a basket raffle at the holiday market and raised $2,000 for the program. From left, are Deputy Sheriff Robert Moore, Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Deputy Sheriff Joseph George, Carlos Roedan, Laura Coleman and Michael Pace, Dickson City Hyundai; Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, Mary Kay Pivovarnik and Sharon Roginski, OYFS “Adopt An Angel” Coordinators; and Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.

