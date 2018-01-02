St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral announces the schedule of services for the Feast of the Nativity of Christ

MAYFIELD — The V. Rev. Mitred Archpriest John D. Sorochka, rector of St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield, announces the following schedule of services for the observance of the Nativity of Christ (Christmas) according to the Julian Calendar.

Saturday, Jan. 6: Eve of the Nativity of Christ (Strict Fast Day)

8 a.m: Vesper/Liturgy of St. John and bringing out of the Icon of the Nativity

7 p.m: Great Complines and Matins

Sunday, Jan. 7: The Nativity of Our Lord, God and Saviour Jesus Christ

8 a.m: Hours

9 a.m: Liturgy of St. Basil

Moday, Jan. 8: Synaxis of the Most Holy Theotokos – second day of the Nativity

9:30 a.m: Divine Liturgy, followed by an open house at the rectory

1 p.m: Children will visit the nursing homes and carollers will visit homes of parishioners.

Tuesday, Jan. 9: Holy Protomartyr and Archdeacon Stephen – third day of the Nativity

8 a.m: Divine Liturgy

Sunday, Jan. 14: The Circumcision of Our Lord Jesus Christ – St. Basil the Great

8 a.m: Matins

9:30 a.m: Divine Liturgy

1 p.m: Annual YOLKA (Christmas Pageant) presented by the children of the parish