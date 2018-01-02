Specialists relocate to Geisinger Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Scranton

SCRANTON — Primary care sports medicine specialist Justin Tunis and orthopaedic sports surgeon Shazad Shaikh are relocating their clinical practices from Geisinger Community Medical Center (GCMC) to the Ice Box Complex at 3 W. Olive St., formerly known as Professional Orthopaedic Associates.

The new practice will be known as Geisinger Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Scranton.

In addition to Drs. Tunis and Shaikh, board certified orthopaedic surgeons John Doherty Jr., Theodore Tomaszewski, Kevin Colleran and Jeffrey Gillette and board-certified rheumatologist Chad Walker began seeing patients under the new name on Jan. 2.

Providing patients with one convenient location for orthopaedic services, Geisinger Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Scranton offers orthopaedic surgery (knee, hip and shoulder joint replacement, arthroscopy, sports medicine and fracture care), rheumatology (arthritis, autoimmune disorders and osteoporosis) and sports medicine. On-site radiology services and physical/occupational therapy are also offered.

All inpatient surgeries scheduled after Jan. 1 will be performed in the new operating suites at GCMC, located less than two miles away.

The practice will also continue outpatient surgeries at the North East Surgery Center in Dickson City.

Geisinger Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Scranton is accepting both new and current patients and appointments can be scheduled by calling 570-961-3823.