YORK — Two Abington area residents were among the 1,400 students named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania for the fall 2017 semester: Luke Fayocavitz, of South Abington Township, a freshman Sport Management major, and Lyle Sweppenheiser, of Factoryville, a senior Theatre major.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.