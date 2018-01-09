James Gallagher named CEO of Commonwealth Health First Hospital

KINGSTON — James Gallagher was named chief executive officer at Commonwealth Health First Hospital.

Gallagher has more than 35 years of experience in the behavioral health field and, since 1996, has held CEO positions at several psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals in New Jersey. He most recently served as CEO of Oasis Behavioral Health in Chandler, Arizona.

He earned a BA degree in sociology from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree in administration and organizational behavior from George Williams College.