Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

James Gallagher named CEO of Commonwealth Health First Hospital

January 9th, 2018 11:16 am


KINGSTON — James Gallagher was named chief executive officer at Commonwealth Health First Hospital.

Gallagher has more than 35 years of experience in the behavioral health field and, since 1996, has held CEO positions at several psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals in New Jersey. He most recently served as CEO of Oasis Behavioral Health in Chandler, Arizona.

He earned a BA degree in sociology from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree in administration and organizational behavior from George Williams College.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-Commonwealth-Health-logo.jpg


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411