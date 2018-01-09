Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Penn State Extension to conduct ServSafe course at Penn State Worthington

January 9th, 2018 11:17 am


DUNMORE — A ServSafe course will be conducted by Penn State Extension from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26 at Penn State Worthington Campus, 120 Ridgeview Drive. The exam is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26.

The course covers information related to preventing cross contamination, safe handling of food, temperature control, cleaning and sanitization, proper storage, pest control and other relevant topics. After attending the sessions and passing the multiple choice exam, participants will receive a ServSafe certificate which meets the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s requirement for food safety certification.

The cost of the class is $185, and the registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 14. People can register online at extension.psu.edu/servsafe. For more information, contact Nicole McGeehan at 570-421-6430 or nmd5140@psu.edu.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_waiter-492872_1280.jpg


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411