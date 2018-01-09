Penn State Extension to conduct ServSafe course at Penn State Worthington

DUNMORE — A ServSafe course will be conducted by Penn State Extension from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26 at Penn State Worthington Campus, 120 Ridgeview Drive. The exam is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26.

The course covers information related to preventing cross contamination, safe handling of food, temperature control, cleaning and sanitization, proper storage, pest control and other relevant topics. After attending the sessions and passing the multiple choice exam, participants will receive a ServSafe certificate which meets the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s requirement for food safety certification.

The cost of the class is $185, and the registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 14. People can register online at extension.psu.edu/servsafe. For more information, contact Nicole McGeehan at 570-421-6430 or nmd5140@psu.edu.