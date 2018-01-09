Jobs

Marywood University to hold ‘Make, Believe’ exhibition Jan. 26-March 21

January 9th, 2018 11:18 am

SCRANTON — Marywood University will hold “Make, Believe: The Maslow Collection and the Moving Image” exhibition from Jan. 26 to March 21 in its Mahady Gallery and Maslow Study Gallery for Contemporary Art. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26, with a curator gallery talk planned for 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 7.

“Make, Believe” generates a dialogue between the work of artists in The Maslow Collection and artists working with the moving image.

The films and videos of Basma Alsharif, Nazlı Dinçel, Julie Harrison and Neil Zusman, David Haxton and M.M. Serra all, in their respective ways, interrogate the notion of the acceptance of reality. What might otherwise be considered documentary scenarios become realities that slip, shift and falter, and one begins to inhabit spaces of the unreal or uncanny. These artworks demonstrate a fluid mobility between stable, recognizable ground and the far reaches of the mind and imagination.

This freedom of movement also presents itself through a number of diverse practices within The Maslow Collection.

Using photography, drawing, painting, printmaking and conceptual practices throughout the 1970s, 80s and 90s, artists like Alice Aycock, Mark Cohen, Barbara Kasten, Dorothea Rockburne and Sandy Skoglund examine similar themes surrounding unexpected spatial realities. They each ask, in their own way, “Will you believe what you see?”

The exhibit will feature moving image works by Basma Alsharif, Nazlı Dinçel, Julie Harrison and Neil Zusman, David Haxton and M.M. Serra; with works from The Maslow Collection by: Alice Aycock, Jennifer Bartlett, Mark Cohen, Hamish Fulton, David Haxton, Barbara Kasten, Martin Mull, Ellen Phelan, Robert Rauschenberg, Dorothea Rockburne, Sandy Skoglund and Andy Warhol.

“Make, Believe” is curated by Herb Shellenberger, independent curator, and Ryan Ward, curator of The Maslow Collection at Marywood University.

