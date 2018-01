Lakeland’s Scott Campus Elementary Students of the Month for November are, from left, first row, Brinley Spangenburg, Ava Owen, Marin Lawler, Giglianna Morrison, Kali Knowlton, Mason DeLeo and Chase Spangenburg. Second row, Alex Berlinski, Jonathan Bosak, Kylee Rogan, Nicholas Janosky, Kate Basalagya, Anneliese Pepson and Naydon Edwards. Third row, Natalie Lowry, Josh Ponce, Yassin Roshan and Patrick Renter.

