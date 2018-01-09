Jobs

Make-A-Wish Foundation donates to Lackawanna County Commissioners

January 9th, 2018 11:20 am

Submitted photo

Regional Director for Make-A-Wish Maggie O’Brien presented a “Wish Partner Club” certificate to the Lackawanna County Commissioners in recognition of their support during the recent holiday market. Make-A-Wish collected $2,500 in donations from individuals who ice skated during the three-day craft show at the former Globe store in downtown Scranton. The proceeds helped to grant a wish for a local youngster. From left, are Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, O’Brien, Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.

