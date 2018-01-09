Lackawanna College earns Military Friendly School designation

SCRANTON — Lackawanna College announced it has been designated a 2017-2018 Military Friendly School. Now in its 16th year, the Military Friendly Schools list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies, veteran students, and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.

For the first time, student survey data was taken into consideration for the designation. More than 1,300 schools participated in the 2017-2018 survey with 849 schools earning the designation.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Victory Media with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence — degree advancement or transfer — and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.