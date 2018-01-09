Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Lackawanna College earns Military Friendly School designation

January 9th, 2018 11:20 am


SCRANTON — Lackawanna College announced it has been designated a 2017-2018 Military Friendly School. Now in its 16th year, the Military Friendly Schools list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies, veteran students, and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.

For the first time, student survey data was taken into consideration for the designation. More than 1,300 schools participated in the 2017-2018 survey with 849 schools earning the designation.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Victory Media with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence — degree advancement or transfer — and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_soldiers-559761_960_720.jpg


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411