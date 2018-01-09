Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Scranton High School cheerleaders support Northeast Regional Cancer Institute

January 9th, 2018 2:50 pm

Submitted photo

The Scranton High School varsity football cheerleaders hosted a T-shirt fundraiser in late October that raised $500 for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute. The funds raised will help the Cancer Institute further its mission of easing the burden of cancer on residents in Northeastern Pennsylvania. From left, are John Coyle, principal, Scranton High School; Chrissy Houser, Krystal Schipp, Natalie Marichak, Courtney Peart;, Amanda E. Marchegiani, community relations coordinator, Northeast Regional Cancer Institute; Paola Santa, Yulissa Escarraman, Isabelle Jarrow, Anna Kmiec, Brigid Kennedy, Julia Georgetti and Karen M. Saunders, president, Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-Scranton-Cheer.jpgSubmitted photo


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411