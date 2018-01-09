Scranton High School cheerleaders support Northeast Regional Cancer Institute

The Scranton High School varsity football cheerleaders hosted a T-shirt fundraiser in late October that raised $500 for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute. The funds raised will help the Cancer Institute further its mission of easing the burden of cancer on residents in Northeastern Pennsylvania. From left, are John Coyle, principal, Scranton High School; Chrissy Houser, Krystal Schipp, Natalie Marichak, Courtney Peart;, Amanda E. Marchegiani, community relations coordinator, Northeast Regional Cancer Institute; Paola Santa, Yulissa Escarraman, Isabelle Jarrow, Anna Kmiec, Brigid Kennedy, Julia Georgetti and Karen M. Saunders, president, Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-Scranton-Cheer.jpg Submitted photo