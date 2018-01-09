Clarks Summit’s Samantha Adams earns scholarship at Marywood University

SCRANTON — Marywood University student Samantha Adams, of Clarks Summit, a senior biology/pre-med major was awarded the Dr. John H. Corcoran Scholarship from the Society of the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick (FSSP) of Lackawanna County. With the hope of enlarging an appreciation of Irish heritage, culture, and faith, the scholarship is awarded to a student of Marywood University, in alternate years, who wishes to study in Ireland for a semester. The recipient is chosen based on a grade point average of 3.0 or above, service, activities, interest, work experience, a personal statement and essay, and letters of recommendation. From left, are Ann Boland-Chase, vice president for enrollment services and student success at Marywood; Timothy Pryle, FSSP member and past president; Timothy M. Doherty, FSSP president; Adams; Patrick J. Sheridan, FSSP chairman of the Scholarship Committee; Nancy Maloney, associate director of international and multicultural initiatives at Marywood; and Christopher Speicher, Ph.D., associate professor in the School of Business and Global Innovation at Marywood.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-MU-Scholarship.jpg Submitted photo