Waverly Community House plans three Valentine’s Day events

WAVERLY TWP. — The Waverly Community House (Comm), 1115 N. Abington Road, will host three events to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

In partnership with the Kitson Arts Alliance, the Comm will open its doors for the first-ever Valentine’s Showcase and Product Market and a Benefit Concert Friday, Feb. 9. The Showcase is a boutique show featuring hand-picked vendors who will offer unique Valentine’s Day gift items from 1 to 6 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a gala evening of live music, food, wine and unique Valentine’s Day gift items for purchase.

The Benefit Concert runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and features vocalists Jennifer Cowgill, Sara Houck, Jillian Kemmerer, Frank Jones, Elise Mark, Sarah Mitchell, Gary Richards, Nicole Rideout, Chuck Unice and Abigail Zieger; accompanist Larry Kauffman, violinist Mark Woodyatt, guitarist Vince Marrone and pianists Jeremy Prostka and Wayne Smith.

Tickets for the Valentine’s Showcase and Benefit Concert may be purchased in person at the Waverly Community House, Thirteen Olives in Clarks Summit and Wisnosky Jewelers in Tunkhannock or online at waverlycomm.org. Tickets for the Showcase are $5 or $4 if purchased by Jan. 26. Tickets for the Benefit Concert are $50 or $40 if purchased by Jan. 26. All proceeds from the events benefit programs at the Kitson Arts Alliance and the Waverly Community House.

The Comm will once again host its annual Family Valentine’s Open House Workshop for children of all ages from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 in the Comm’s auditorium. The morning’s activities will include Valentine crafts, card making, games, cookie decorating, light refreshments and more.

A donation of $5 per family will be accepted at the door to cover the cost of supplies.