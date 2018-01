The Abington Journal is seeking information about a series of old photographs shared by a reader, depicting the former Newton and Ransom area schools. This one is believed to be taken between 1905 and 1915. Anyone who can identify the people pictured or provide other information is asked to call the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or email news@theabingtonjournal.com. For more photos, see the previous and forthcoming editions of the Journal or visit theabingtonjournal.com.

