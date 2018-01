Students at Waverly Elementary School were recognized through the Comet Club program for demonstrating excellent behavior during the months of December and January. Winners receive a bag filled with prizes donated by the PTA. From left, are Ronan Farrell, Ari Galanakis, Sarvesh Cheryala, Gavin Phillips, Mason Skrutski, Sri Arulkumar, Parker Manci, Victoria Fendrock, Clark Aguirre and Addison Marek. Absent at the time of the photo was Rowan Barth-Gris.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-Comet-Club.jpg Submitted photo