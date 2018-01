Clinton, N.Y. — Mary E. Lundin, daughter of Joan and John Lundin, of Clarks Summit, was named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the 2017 fall semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

Lundin, a junior majoring in biology, is a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School.