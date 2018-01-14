Waverly Township resident named top manager by Commonwealth Health

SCRANTON — Beverly Phillips, of Waverly Township, was named Clinical Manager of the Year at Commonwealth Health Moses Taylor Hospital.

The health care system recently announced its 2017 Employee of the Year award winners. Each hospital names an Employee of the Year, Clinical Manager of the Year and Manager of the Year.

Phillips is nurse manager of the Moses Taylor emergency department. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from American University before obtaining a bachelor’s degree in nursing from The University of Scranton in 1994. She has worked at Moses Taylor since 1998, starting on 4 West and moving to the emergency department in 200o. She has been managing the emergency department since October 2016.

She and her husband David have three daughters: Martha, 21; Margrette, 13; and Clara, 10.