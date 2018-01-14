Moses Taylor employees win Sock it to Us award for third consecutive year

The 15th annual Make A Difference Day Project, sponsored by the Voluntary Action Center, was held in October with individuals, groups and businesses participating in a sock drive competition. The groups collected new socks in all sizes and colors, to be distributed to human service agencies and shelters throughout Lackawanna County. For the third consecutive year, Commonwealth Health Moses Taylor Hospital employees collected the most socks, 1,595 pairs, winning the Sock It To Us award. From left, first row, are Nancy Post, Voluntary Action Center of NEPA; and Eileen Haggerty, executive assistant and sock collection coordinator, Moses Taylor Hospital. Second row, Ron Ziobro, chief operating officer, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton; and Sherry Nealon-Williams, Voluntary Action Center of NEPA.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-Socks.jpg Submitted photo