Hematologist/oncologist joins Cancer Center at Geisinger Community Medical Center

SCRANTON — Rajen P. Oza, a hematologist/oncologist, joined the medical staff of Geisinger Community Medical Center (GCMC)’s Cancer Center.

Board certified in internal medicine, oncology and hematology, Oza is trained to diagnose and treat various forms of cancer, as well as blood diseases, such as leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

Fellowship trained in hematology/oncology, Oza earned his medical degree from Government Medical College, India. He then completed an internship at New Civil Hospital, India, followed by a residency at Civil Hospital, India; a pathology residency at St. Louis University; and an internal medicine residency at Deaconess Hospital, St. Louis. He also completed a three-year fellowship in hematology/oncology at Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island.

Oza will see patients at GCMC’s Cancer Center, located off the hospital’s main lobby. To schedule an appointment, call 844-703-4262.