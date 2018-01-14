Community Health Needs Assessment forum to be held Jan. 25 in Dickson City

SCRANTON — Geisinger, in conjunction with partners Allied Services, Evangelical Community Hospital and Baker Tilly, will host its Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) community partner forum from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 at Genetti Manor, 1505 Main Ave., Dickson City.

The forum will include presentations on CHNA research findings, the impact and challenges of our community’s health needs, and addressing these needs. The event is free and intended for community organizations, community leaders, health care providers, social service workers and community members.

Seating is limited and registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/2CVLAt4.