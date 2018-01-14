Strength training classes offered by Penn State Extension

SCRANTON — Penn State Extension, in collaboration with The University of Scranton, will offer strength training and nutrition classes to help men and women over the age of 40 improve their muscle strength and bone density.

The Growing Stronger program, a 12-week, weight-bearing physical activity program includes food, health and nutrition education. The class is offered from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday mornings at West Side Active Older Adult Community Center, 1004 Jackson St., beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7. Cost is $115.

The exercise portion of the program includes a five-minute warm-up and 8-12 strength-training exercises that work each of the major muscle groups in the body. The exercises also promote proper body awareness, positioning, flexibility and posture. Equipment used includes free weights and ankle weights. The workout is completed with a five-minute cool-down.

For more information or to register, call 1-877-345-0691 or visit bit.ly/2uQcPBr. The registration deadline is Thursday, Jan. 25 and space is limited.