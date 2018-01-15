Lackawanna College recognizes first graduates of CNR certificate program

SCRANTON — Lackawanna College recognized its first-ever graduates of the Conservation and Natural Resource (CNR) certificate program on Dec. 13.

The CNR program is a 15-week fall semester completed at the college’s Environmental Education Center in Covington Township, focusing on the conservation and interpretation of the natural environment through hands-on experiences. It includes coursework in wildlife management, freshwater ecosystems and more. The CNR Certificate program will prepare students for entry-level park/forest ranger and interpreter positions in state, county and municipal park systems.

Applications are being accepted for future CNR programs, scheduled to begin in August. For more information, visit lackawanna.edu/lceec.