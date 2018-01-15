Jobs

Lackawanna College recognizes first graduates of CNR certificate program

January 15th, 2018 5:08 pm

Lackawanna College recently recognized its first-ever graduates of the Conservation and Natural Resource certificate program. From left, are Lackawanna College President Mark Volk, Adjunct Faculty Mike Freidlin, Troy Heckman, of Shoemakersville; Zach Pigga, of Dunmore; Donald Clark, of Taylor; Amanda Fobes, of Waymart; Ryan James Gracia, of Lakeville; Padriac Foley, of Olyphant; Environmental Education Center Director Sharon Yanik-Craig, Environmental Education Center Ecological Educator Michelle Wheeler, and Director of Continuing Education Georgia Egan.
Submitted photo
SCRANTON — Lackawanna College recognized its first-ever graduates of the Conservation and Natural Resource (CNR) certificate program on Dec. 13.

The CNR program is a 15-week fall semester completed at the college’s Environmental Education Center in Covington Township, focusing on the conservation and interpretation of the natural environment through hands-on experiences. It includes coursework in wildlife management, freshwater ecosystems and more. The CNR Certificate program will prepare students for entry-level park/forest ranger and interpreter positions in state, county and municipal park systems.

Applications are being accepted for future CNR programs, scheduled to begin in August. For more information, visit lackawanna.edu/lceec.

