Community calendar for week of Jan. 17, 2018

REMINDERS

South Abington Twp. holiday tree collection, Saturday, Jan. 20. Township residents should place their unbagged trees at the curb the evening before. Info: 570-586-2111.

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month, beginning Jan. 30, at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

All You Can Eat Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Sunday of every month at the Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1, Inc., 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $9 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

Chair Yoga, 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Mondays, Jan. 8 through April 30 and Fridays, Jan. 5 through April 27 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Instructor: Donna Fetzko. Chair yoga brings the benefits of yoga to anyone who may feel challenged by a traditional yoga class. With the aid of a chair people can strengthen their bodies, increase mobility in their joints, improve balance and flexibility and experience an overall sense of well-being. Cost: free; sponsored by the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock and a friend of the Dietrich. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

BUS TRIPS

March for Life bus trip, Jan. 19 in Washington, D.C. Sponsored by The Scranton Chapter of Pennsylvanians for Human Life. The bus will depart at 6:45 a.m. from the Keyser Oak Shopping Center in Scranton and return at approximately 11:45 p.m. Cost: $40 for adults and $20 for students. Payments Required in advance. Reservations: send check made payable to Pennsylvanians for Human Life, Attn: Theresa Baux, 400 Wyoming Ave., Ste 110, Scranton, PA, 18503. Reservations will be accepted as long as seats are available. Info: 570-343-5099 or 570-347-8299.

Abington Senior Community Center New York City trip, April 21. Cost: $40 per person. Info: 579-586-8996 or bit.ly/2mlFyeg.

Springtime bus trip to New York City, May 19. Sponsored by Scranton’s St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. Departure from the church will be at 8 a.m. and departure from New York City for home will be at 8:30 p.m. There will be two stops in Manhattan: the 911 Memorial Museum at Ground Zero and the 42nd annual St. George Ukrainian Street Festival on the Lower East Side. Cost: $70 for adults; $64 for seniors (age 65 and over); $62 for youth (ages 7-17). Info/reservations: contact Dave Pietryka at 570 954-8517 or Paul Ewasko at 570 563-2275.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Quilting for Kids, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 17 through March 28 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 6 and up. Instructors: Terry Keller, Peggy Lane and Ingrid Rogler. Learn early American quilting techniques as you create a quilt using the old-time pattern Monkey’s Wrench and your imagination. Along the way you will learn design techniques and color theory. No experience necessary. Cost: $6 per class; fabric is free. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Preschool Pottery and Sculpture, 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Dietrich Theater. Series one: Jan. 18, Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8. Series two: April 12, April 19, April 26 and May 3. For ages 4 and 5. Instructor: Amy Colley. Young artists will explore the medium of clay as they work on potter’s wheels and learn sculpting and hand-building techniques. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Pottery and Sculpture for Kids, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater. Series one: Jan. 19, Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9. Series two: April 13, April 20, April 27 and May 4. For ages 5-12. Instructor: Steve Colley. Students will explore the medium of clay as they work on potter’s wheels and learn sculpting and hand-building techniques. Cost: $40. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Fairy Tale Science Fun, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Abington Community Library. For students in grades 5-8. Includes science experiments based on favorite fairy tales. Snacks also included. Info/register: 570-587-3440.

Kickin’ it Tuesday: Mindfulness, 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Abington Community Library. This program for students in grades 9-12 will look at the causes of stress, then identify practical ways to combat them. Teens will learn simple breathing techniques and a basic yoga sequence and make a small DIY lavender calming spray to take home. A short and optional journal exercise will also be available.

Music for Littles, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Mondays at the Dietrich Theater. Series 1: Feb. 5-26. Series 2: March 5-26. Series 3: April 2-23. For ages two-and-a-half to five. Instructor: Abi Zieger. Students will explore basic musical elements through song, movement, play and an introduction to simple instruments. Cost: free; sponsored by the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Family Valentine’s Open House Workshop, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 10 in the auditorium at the Waverly Community House. For children of all ages. The morning’s activities will include Valentine crafts, card making, games, cookie decorating, light refreshments and more. Cost: $5 donation per family.

Preschool Drawing and Painting, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursdays, Feb. 15 and 22 and March 1 and 8 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 4 and 5. Instructor: Amy Colley. In this class, preschoolers will get their hands into all kinds of fun as they paint and draw, using a variety of materials including tempera, watercolors and pastels. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Drawing and Painting for Kids, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and March 2 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 5 to 12. Instructor: Steve Colley. Explore basic drawing and painting techniques as you work with a variety of media from pencils to pastels, charcoals, tempera and watercolor. Cost: $40. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Little People and Nature, 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Tuesdays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27 and Wednesdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages two-and-a-half to five. Join Rebecca Lesko, of the Endless Mountains Nature Center for this hands-on nature program. Little ones and their favorite adults will explore and learn about various nature topics each week, through crafts, role-playing, games, stories and more. Students will also meet a couple of rescued animals. Cost: free; sponsored by: the Overlook Estate Foundation. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Preschool Mixed Media, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursdays, March 15-April 5 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 4 and 5. Instructor: Amy Colley. Young artists will have fun exploring the arts as they experience painting, drawing, sculpting, throwing pots on a potter’s wheel and creating a variety of mixed media projects. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee.

Mixed Media for Kids, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays, March 16, 23 and 30 and April 6 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 5-12. Instructor: Steve Colley. Venture into the world of art and discover many of the innovative methods and materials used by famous artists. In this class, students will get their hands into all kinds of fun: painting, drawing, sculpting and creating a variety of other mixed media projects. Cost: $40. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

DAILY EVENTS

Trinity Early Learning Center Open House, 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at 205 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. At this open house for the Preschool and Kindergarten Readiness classes, attendees will meet the teachers, tour the classrooms and see what they have to offer for three-to-four-year-old preschoolers and 5-year-old kindergarten readiness students. Info: call Carole at 570-587-1088 or 570-586-5590 or visit bit.ly/2lXkpr9.

ABPA’s Annual After Hours Membership Meeting, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. All Abington Business and Professional Association members are encouraged to attend. RSVP by Jan. 15 to Laura Ancherani at 570-587-9045 or LauraABPA@aol.com.

‘President Donald Trump After One Year: How Have We Changed and Where Are We Headed?’ 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in Evans Hall, Hibbard Campus Center at Keystone College. A community forum on Donald Trump’s first year as president of the United States, featuring panel representatives from local colleges and universities, public officials, and the local and national media.Cost: free. Info: fran.calpin@keystone.edu or 570-945-8170.

The Little Sisters of the Poor pro-life holy hour, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the chapel of Holy Family Residence, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton. Held in support of March for Life in Washington, D.C. taking place that same day.

Winter Pyrohy/Pierogy Sale, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church’s parish center, 428 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton. Cost: $7 per dozen. Advance orders can be placed no later than Tuesday, Jan. 16 by calling Leslie at 570-342-3749.

Geisinger CMC Stop the Bleed presentation, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Clarks Green Assembly of God. Learn how to manage life threatening bleeding until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) or first responders arrive. This course is designed for teachers, day care workers, firefighters, law enforcement officers, students, food service workers, and the general public. No prior first aid training is needed. Pre-registration (requested): visit CGAssembly.com, call 570-586-8286 or stop by the church at 204 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Info: 570-703-7329.

All You Can Eat Breakfast with Elsa, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Clarks Summit Fire Company, 321 Bedford St. Cost: $9 for adults and $6 for children.

‘Memory Loss – Is it Normal for Your Age?,’ 6 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Abington Community Library. Attendees will learn: what is dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, medication currently available, what is mild cognitive impairment, early disease signs, early diagnosis vs. fear, what we can do preventatively, research for new medications, what is a clinical trial and what does it involve, and significance of research in NEPA. There will be time for a questions and answers and a free memory screening at the end of the program for those interested. Info/register: 570-587-3440.

Hernia Screening Clinic, 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the McGowan Large Conference Center, 743 Jefferson Ave., Scranton. Learn more about the importance of early detection and the minimally invasive procedure for repair. Free screenings will be available following the presentation. Info/register: 570-552-7496.

Wellness Wednesdays Series: Self-Defense Workshop, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Abington Community Library. The library’s new Wellness Wednesdays Series will be begin as Tiger Karate Academy LLC presents a self defense class. Topics to be covered include: situational awareness, common attacks, and simple techniques for success. Attendees should wear comfortable clothes and shoes.

Community Health Needs Assessment forum, 2 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 at Genetti Manor, 1505 Main Ave., Dickson City. Hosted by Geisinger, in conjunction with partners Allied Services, Evangelical Community Hospital and Baker Tilly, the forum will include presentations on research findings, the impact and challenges of the community’s health needs, and addressing these needs. Cost: free. Registration (required): bit.ly/2CVLAt4.

Northeast Vegetable Meeting, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Newton Ransom Fire Company. An opportunity for growers to hear from the vegetable specialists conducting the latest research. Cost: $28 if registered by Jan. 17; $36 if registered after Jan. 17 or at the door. Fee includes morning refreshments, a buffet lunch and handouts. Register: bit.ly/2DiHbEY or 1-877-345-0691. Info: call John Esslinger at 570-316-6516.

Cask for a Cause: VREC Angel Fund benefit, 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Features beer by the Susquehanna Brewing Co., basket raffles and 50/50 raffles. Proceeds benefit the Angel Fund, helping animals and their families get vital veterinary services at the Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center in South Abington Township. Info: 570-319-9437 or bit.ly/2CV9iWg.

Respect Life Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m. Jan. 27 at at Fiorelli’s Catering, 1501 Main Street Peckville. Sponsored by the Scranton Chapter of Pennsylvanians for Human Life, the event commemorates the 45th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling of 1973 legalizing abortion. The principal speaker will be Ryan Bomberger, co-founder of the Radiance Foundation. Cost: $21 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12 and free for children age 5 and under. Reservation deadline: Jan. 22. Reservations: send in advance, with check payable to Pennsylvanians for Human Life, to Joseph Alinoski, 9B Rachel Drive, Archbald, PA, 18403. Info: 570-876-4087.

Spaghetti with Meatball Supper to Benefit Harry Faux and Family, takeouts from 4:30 to 5 p.m. and eat in from 5 p.m. until sold out, Jan. 27 at the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company. Many know Harry Faux through the fire company, the municipality or the community center, but he is most well known through his role as Santa Claus at the annual tree lighting event. His wife Katie, who portrayed Mrs. Claus alongside him, died unexpectedly on Christmas Day. Earlier in the year Harry also lost his son. The members of the fire company are hosting this fundraiser to help with expenses. Cost: $9. Tickets: available in advance at the B&B Restaurant, CJ’s Deli and Country Cuts in Fleetville; also available at the door until sold out.

St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church’s annual Pre-Lenten Pork and Sauerkraut/Kapusta Dinner, 12:15 p.m. Feb. 4 at St. Vladimir Parish Center, 428 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton. Take-outs available between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. only. Door prizes will be awarded, along with a 50/50 drawing. Cost: $13 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-12 and free for those 5 and under. Advance reservations for both sit-down and take-out are required and can be made by calling Maria at 570-503-1514 no later than Jan. 30.

Valentine’s Showcase, Product Market and Benefit Concert, Feb. 9 at the Waverly Community House (Comm). The showcase, which will feature vendors offering Valentine’s Day gift items, will run from 1 to 6 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a gala evening of live music, food, wine and shopping, with the concert running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cost: showcase tickets are $4 before Jan. 26 or $5 after; tickets for the concert are $40 before Jan. 26 or $50 after. Proceeds benefit programs at the Kitson Arts Alliance and the Comm. Tickets: available in person at the Waverly Community House, Thirteen Olives in Clarks Summit and Wisnosky Jewelers in Tunkhannock or online at waverlycomm.org.

Annual Community Conservation Mixer, 6 to 9 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Feb. 24 at Apple-Tree Terrace at Newberry Estate in Dallas. Sponsored by Pheasants Forever Chapter 803, to increase public awareness about conservation projects and activities in the area and across the country. RSVP by Feb 19; no walk-ins available. Cost: $23 (includes food and drinks). Checks should be made payable to NEPA Pheasants Forever and mailed to NEPAPF Community Mixer, c/o Chris Traver, 1305 Meeker Road. Dallas, PA, 18612. Info: www.nepapf.org.

Health Transformation Workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 10 at the Dietrich Theater. Certified Integrative Health Coach Donna LaBar will guide people step-by-step with information, ideas and techniques, through a proven plan for transforming health naturally. A healthy lunch will be provided. Cost: $20.

Endless Mountains Empowerment Summit, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 at Elk Lake Junior/Senior High School. A day of empowering workshops for women. Includes networking, morning refreshments, workshops, a healthy luncheon, vendors, raffles, door prizes and more. Cost: early bird $25, bring a friend $15 and students $15. Benefits a scholarship fund for local high school students. Info: bit.ly/2FL6GvZ.

