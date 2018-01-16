Northeast Vegetable Meeting set for Jan. 25 at the Newton Ransom Fire Company

NEWTOWN TWP. — The local commercial vegetable growers Northeast Vegetable Meeting is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Newton Ransom Fire Company, Newton Ransom Boulevard.

The meeting provides an opportunity for growers to hear from vegetable specialists conducting the latest research. The morning session will include information on the results of 2017 the phytophthora blight research, post-harvest food safety practices, emerging and persistent insect pests and an update from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The afternoon will focus on the top disease problems of 2017, disease resistant varieties from the PSU trials, and backpack sprayer calibration.

The registration fee for the meeting is $28 if registered by Jan. 17 or $36 if registered after Jan. 17 or at the door. The cost includes morning refreshments, a buffet lunch and handouts.

To register, visit bit.ly/2DiHbEY or call 1-877-345-0691. For more information, call John Esslinger at 570-316-6516.