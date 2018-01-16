Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Veterans help available Jan. 24 at State Rep. Marty Flynn’s office

January 16th, 2018 7:37 pm


SCRANTON — Area veterans are invited to take part in the monthly support program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 at the office of State Rep. Marty Flynn, 409 N. Main Ave.

A representative from the American Legion Service Office Outreach program will be available to provide information on services available to veterans and their families. The American Legion representatives are available to discuss education, health care and death benefits.

Legion membership is not required to take advantage of the assistance, but anyone interested in speaking to the advisers is recommended to schedule an appointment by calling 570-342-4348.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-American-Flag.jpg


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411