Veterans help available Jan. 24 at State Rep. Marty Flynn’s office

SCRANTON — Area veterans are invited to take part in the monthly support program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 at the office of State Rep. Marty Flynn, 409 N. Main Ave.

A representative from the American Legion Service Office Outreach program will be available to provide information on services available to veterans and their families. The American Legion representatives are available to discuss education, health care and death benefits.

Legion membership is not required to take advantage of the assistance, but anyone interested in speaking to the advisers is recommended to schedule an appointment by calling 570-342-4348.