Geisinger names northeast regional director of hematology/oncology

SCRANTON — Dr. Soumit Basu recently joined Geisinger as northeast regional director of hematology/oncology and clinical co-director of the Center for Bone Marrow Transplantation at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. In his role as regional director, Basu will oversee the cancer programs at Geisinger Community Medical Center (GCMC) in Scranton and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (GWV) in Wilkes-Barre.

Board certified in internal medicine and hematology, Basu is trained to diagnose and treat patients with a variety of cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other blood cancers, non-cancerous blood disorders and blood stem cell disorders. He holds clinical interests in blood and bone marrow transplantation, hematologic malignancies, bone marrow failure disorders, bone marrow stem cell disorders, myeloproliferative neoplasms, bleeding and clotting disorders and rare blood disorders.

Basu earned his medical degree from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (RWJMS), New Brunswick, New Jersey. He then completed an internship and internal medicine residency at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, followed by a three-year hematology/oncology fellowship at the University of Washington’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle. He also holds a bachelor of science degree in biomedical engineering from John Hopkins University, Baltimore, and a doctoral degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from RWJMS.

Prior to joining Geisinger, Basu served as assistant professor of medicine, outpatient medical director and co-leader of the Leukemia and Myeloid Neoplasia program at the University of Louisville’s School of Medicine’s James Graham Brown Cancer Center, Kentucky. He is a clinical investigator for the Registered National Cancer Institute and a member of the American Society for Blood Marrow Transplantation, American Society of Hematology and American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Basu will see patients at GCMC’s Cancer Center, located just off the hospital’s main lobby, and GWV’s Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center, located adjacent to the hospital campus at the West entrance. To schedule an appointment, call Geisinger’s Physician and Services Referral Line at 844-703-4262.