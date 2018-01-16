Dalton resident Kellie Marie Tinna graduates from Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. — Kellie Marie Tinna, of Dalton, graduated from Clemson University with a Master of Science in Biological Sciences.
Tinna was among more than 1,400 students who received degrees at winter graduation ceremonies at Littlejohn Coliseum.
January 16th, 2018 7:40 pm
CLEMSON, S.C. — Kellie Marie Tinna, of Dalton, graduated from Clemson University with a Master of Science in Biological Sciences.
Tinna was among more than 1,400 students who received degrees at winter graduation ceremonies at Littlejohn Coliseum.