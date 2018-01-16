Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Dalton resident Kellie Marie Tinna graduates from Clemson University

January 16th, 2018 7:40 pm


CLEMSON, S.C. — Kellie Marie Tinna, of Dalton, graduated from Clemson University with a Master of Science in Biological Sciences.

Tinna was among more than 1,400 students who received degrees at winter graduation ceremonies at Littlejohn Coliseum.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-graduations.jpg


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411