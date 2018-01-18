ABPA invites costumed community to participate in ice festival parade

Attention wizards, witches and mythical creatures: the Abington Business and Professional Association (ABPA) is looking for you to join in the annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice parade this year. Those interested in participating in the parade in costume at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 should email the ABPA at LauraABPA@aol.com or send a direct message to the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Facebook page. From left, are James Cianci, Ava Barron and Tiffany Cianci, of The Salted Pixie Holistic Living.

