Abington Heights Middle School students of the month for December are, from left, first row, Eric Hwang, Siya Patel, Rose Peters and Kayla Pardue. Second row, Imani McDonnell, Alyssa Auriemma, Bobby Tricarico and Phoebe Glidewell.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-AHMS-Dec-SOM.jpg Submitted photo