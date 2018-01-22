Jobs

Abington Rotarian Howard Hyde celebrates 99th birthday

January 22nd, 2018 3:50 pm

Howard Hyde cuts cake on the occasion of his 99th at a recent Rotary Club of the Abingtons meeting.
Submitted photo
Howard Hyde cuts cake on the occasion of his 99th at a recent Rotary Club of the Abingtons meeting.
Howard Hyde blows out candles on the occasion of his 99th birthday as Eddie Carr Jr. holds the cake at a recent Rotary Club of the Abingtons meeting.
Submitted photo
Howard Hyde blows out candles on the occasion of his 99th birthday as Eddie Carr Jr. holds the cake at a recent Rotary Club of the Abingtons meeting.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Howard Hyde was honored on the occasion of his 99th birthday at the Jan. 18 meeting of The Rotary Club of the Abingtons.

A widower, father of three children and grandfather of nine, Hyde has given 48 years of service to the community.

Before retiring in 1982, he was an architect in Clarks Summit.

