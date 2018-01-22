Abington Rotarian Howard Hyde celebrates 99th birthday

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Howard Hyde was honored on the occasion of his 99th birthday at the Jan. 18 meeting of The Rotary Club of the Abingtons.
A widower, father of three children and grandfather of nine, Hyde has given 48 years of service to the community.
Before retiring in 1982, he was an architect in Clarks Summit.
Howard Hyde cuts cake on the occasion of his 99th at a recent Rotary Club of the Abingtons meeting.
Howard Hyde blows out candles on the occasion of his 99th birthday as Eddie Carr Jr. holds the cake at a recent Rotary Club of the Abingtons meeting.