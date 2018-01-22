Bedford Towers residents help assemble packets for veterans ‘stand down’

CLARKS SUMMIT — A handful of volunteers gathered in a common room Jan. 18 at Bedford Towers to package hundreds of toiletries and emergency supplies in bags for military veterans in need.

The 70 hygiene packets were then distributed by the National Remember Our Troops Campaign (NROTC) to homeless and at-risk military veterans from Central Pennsylvania during the 12th Annual Harrisburg Stand Down hosted over the weekend by the National Guard at the Harrisburg Military Post.

The supplies, paid for by NROTC with donations raised by the nonprofit’s authorized representatives throughout the past year, included toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, shower poufs, soap, hairbrushes, combs and blankets. The organization also distributed to the veterans a small supply of pillows and 800 homemade cookies donated by local volunteers.

Bedford Towers resident Lee Thomas places labels on bags, the first step in an assembly line of volunteers putting together hygiene packets for homeless and at risk veterans. Bedford Towers resident Marion Fightmaster, left, and NROTC Eastern Regional Manager Lisa Sietsma work together to prepare a pile of hairbrushes and combs to be added to the bags of supplies for homeless and at risk veterans. Bedford Towers resident Jo-Ann Hager places a tube of toothpaste in a bag held by another volunteer during a hygiene packet assembly event Jan. 18 at the apartment complex.

By Elizabeth Baumeister ebaumeister@timesleader.com