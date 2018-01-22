Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Bedford Towers residents help assemble packets for veterans ‘stand down’

By Elizabeth Baumeister - ebaumeister@timesleader.com | January 22nd, 2018 6:44 pm

Bedford Towers resident Lee Thomas places labels on bags, the first step in an assembly line of volunteers putting together hygiene packets for homeless and at risk veterans.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Abington Journal
Bedford Towers resident Lee Thomas places labels on bags, the first step in an assembly line of volunteers putting together hygiene packets for homeless and at risk veterans.
Bedford Towers resident Marion Fightmaster, left, and NROTC Eastern Regional Manager Lisa Sietsma work together to prepare a pile of hairbrushes and combs to be added to the bags of supplies for homeless and at risk veterans. The packets were distributed to the men and women who attended the 12th Annual Harrisburg Stand Down.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Abington Journal
Bedford Towers resident Marion Fightmaster, left, and NROTC Eastern Regional Manager Lisa Sietsma work together to prepare a pile of hairbrushes and combs to be added to the bags of supplies for homeless and at risk veterans. The packets were distributed to the men and women who attended the 12th Annual Harrisburg Stand Down.
Bedford Towers resident Jo-Ann Hager places a tube of toothpaste in a bag held by another volunteer during a hygiene packet assembly event Jan. 18 at the apartment complex. The bags, filled with various toiletries and emergency supplies, were distributed to military veterans at the 12th Annual Harrisburg Stand Down over the weekend.
Elizabeth Baumeister | Abington Journal
Bedford Towers resident Jo-Ann Hager places a tube of toothpaste in a bag held by another volunteer during a hygiene packet assembly event Jan. 18 at the apartment complex. The bags, filled with various toiletries and emergency supplies, were distributed to military veterans at the 12th Annual Harrisburg Stand Down over the weekend.

CLARKS SUMMIT — A handful of volunteers gathered in a common room Jan. 18 at Bedford Towers to package hundreds of toiletries and emergency supplies in bags for military veterans in need.

The 70 hygiene packets were then distributed by the National Remember Our Troops Campaign (NROTC) to homeless and at-risk military veterans from Central Pennsylvania during the 12th Annual Harrisburg Stand Down hosted over the weekend by the National Guard at the Harrisburg Military Post.

The supplies, paid for by NROTC with donations raised by the nonprofit’s authorized representatives throughout the past year, included toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, shower poufs, soap, hairbrushes, combs and blankets. The organization also distributed to the veterans a small supply of pillows and 800 homemade cookies donated by local volunteers.

Bedford Towers resident Lee Thomas places labels on bags, the first step in an assembly line of volunteers putting together hygiene packets for homeless and at risk veterans.
http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-Veterans-2.jpgBedford Towers resident Lee Thomas places labels on bags, the first step in an assembly line of volunteers putting together hygiene packets for homeless and at risk veterans. Elizabeth Baumeister | Abington Journal
Bedford Towers resident Marion Fightmaster, left, and NROTC Eastern Regional Manager Lisa Sietsma work together to prepare a pile of hairbrushes and combs to be added to the bags of supplies for homeless and at risk veterans. The packets were distributed to the men and women who attended the 12th Annual Harrisburg Stand Down.
http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-Veterans-3.jpgBedford Towers resident Marion Fightmaster, left, and NROTC Eastern Regional Manager Lisa Sietsma work together to prepare a pile of hairbrushes and combs to be added to the bags of supplies for homeless and at risk veterans. The packets were distributed to the men and women who attended the 12th Annual Harrisburg Stand Down. Elizabeth Baumeister | Abington Journal
Bedford Towers resident Jo-Ann Hager places a tube of toothpaste in a bag held by another volunteer during a hygiene packet assembly event Jan. 18 at the apartment complex. The bags, filled with various toiletries and emergency supplies, were distributed to military veterans at the 12th Annual Harrisburg Stand Down over the weekend.
http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-Veterans-1.jpgBedford Towers resident Jo-Ann Hager places a tube of toothpaste in a bag held by another volunteer during a hygiene packet assembly event Jan. 18 at the apartment complex. The bags, filled with various toiletries and emergency supplies, were distributed to military veterans at the 12th Annual Harrisburg Stand Down over the weekend. Elizabeth Baumeister | Abington Journal

By Elizabeth Baumeister

ebaumeister@timesleader.com

Reach Elizabeth Baumeister at 570-704-3943 or on Twitter @AbingtonJournal.


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411