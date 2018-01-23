Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Clarks Green Borough officials honor PennDOT with certificates of appreciation

January 23rd, 2018 8:04 pm

Submitted photo

Clarks Green Borough recently presented two certificates of appreciation to Penn DOT Permit officer Bill Wilson and Penn DOT District 4. Wilson was awarded the certificate for his work in conjunction with Chief Yarns in removing a utility pole from a corner roadway. The second certificate was awarded to District 4 for its cooperation with the borough in maintaining the state routes throughout the municipality. From left, are Borough Buildings and Grounds Chairman Bill Toms, PennDOT Safety Press Officer Mike Taluto, Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns, Bill Wilson and Borough Health and Safety Chairman David Rinaldi.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-CG-PennDOT.jpgSubmitted photo


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411