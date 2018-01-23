Clarks Green Borough officials honor PennDOT with certificates of appreciation

Clarks Green Borough recently presented two certificates of appreciation to Penn DOT Permit officer Bill Wilson and Penn DOT District 4. Wilson was awarded the certificate for his work in conjunction with Chief Yarns in removing a utility pole from a corner roadway. The second certificate was awarded to District 4 for its cooperation with the borough in maintaining the state routes throughout the municipality. From left, are Borough Buildings and Grounds Chairman Bill Toms, PennDOT Safety Press Officer Mike Taluto, Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns, Bill Wilson and Borough Health and Safety Chairman David Rinaldi.

