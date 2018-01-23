Seamans Airport, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport receive funds

HARRISBURG — Seamans Airport in Benton Township is among nine airports to receive state investments totaling nearly $2.4 million, according to a recent announcement made by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Leslie S. Richards

Seamans Airport will receive $73,500 for the rehabilitation of its existing runway.

The funds are distributed through the Aviation Development Program, which is funded by the state’s jet fuel tax, and leverage $665,125 in local matching funds. Public-use airports in the state are eligible for the program.

The program complements the state Multimodal Fund, which dedicates $6.2 million to aviation in this fiscal year alone. The fund was created by Act 89, a far-reaching transportation funding program that clears the way for significant investments in all transportation modes.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport will receive $279,375 in funds to acquire equipment to maintain the airfield and terminal area.

Other recipients include McVille Airport in Armstrong County, Pennridge Airport in Bucks County, Meadville Airport in Crawford County, Donegal Springs Airport in Lancaster County, Bradford Regional Airport in McKean County, Somerset County Airport and Finleyville Airport in Washington County.