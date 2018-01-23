Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Sen. John Blake announces grant funding for Abington-area projects

January 23rd, 2018 8:06 pm


HARRISBURG — State Sen. John Blake (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) announced nearly $3 million in state grants for community and economic development projects throughout the 22nd Senatorial District.

The funding was approved Jan. 23 by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) and includes over $2.5 million in grants to projects in Lackawanna County from the state’s Local Share Account (LSA) program.

The following Abington-area projects received grant funding through the Monroe Local Share Account:

  • Ransom Township will receive $90,000 for the purchase and installation of a salt shed.
  • Clarks Summit Fire Company #1 will receive $9,451 to modify a pick-up truck into an emergency response vehicle.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_approved-29149_960_720.jpg


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411