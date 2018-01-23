Sen. John Blake announces grant funding for Abington-area projects

HARRISBURG — State Sen. John Blake (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) announced nearly $3 million in state grants for community and economic development projects throughout the 22nd Senatorial District.

The funding was approved Jan. 23 by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) and includes over $2.5 million in grants to projects in Lackawanna County from the state’s Local Share Account (LSA) program.

The following Abington-area projects received grant funding through the Monroe Local Share Account:

Ransom Township will receive $90,000 for the purchase and installation of a salt shed.

Clarks Summit Fire Company #1 will receive $9,451 to modify a pick-up truck into an emergency response vehicle.