Clarks Green Council accepts member resignation, creating official vacancy

CLARKS GREEN — The borough council voted at its Jan. 17 meeting to accept the resignation of councilwoman Lynne Earley, which was submitted at the December meeting.

Although the resignation was effective Jan. 2, the vote makes the vacancy official, leaving the board 30 days from the meeting to fill the seat.

In other business …

• The council voted to appoint Clarks Green Borough resident Patty Lawler to fill a vacant planning commission seat.

• The board discussed the need for repair or replacement of two of its trucks, along with some other equipment. Councilman William Toms volunteered to look into options available.

• A grant application proposal from BCM Engineering was discussed, but no decisionwas made.

The next regular council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15.

By Elizabeth Baumeister ebaumeister@timesleader.com