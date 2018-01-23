Geisinger named official health care provider of RailRiders

MOOSIC — Geisinger was named the official health system of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, as part of a multiyear sponsorship.
The partnership goes into effect this season.
As the official Health Care Provider, Geisinger’s sponsorship includes:
• Providing injury prevention training sessions at the stadium for local high school athletic directors, coaches, players and youth leagues
• Six Geisinger health fairs at the field
• The creation of a healthy food options on the suite menu
• “Health Awareness” theme nights
• Serving as the official medical staff of RailRiders University
• A presenting partner of the Challenger Little League
• Naming rights to the Plaza and Kids Zone
The RailRiders will open their 2018 season April 6 at PNC Field.