Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Geisinger named official health care provider of RailRiders

January 23rd, 2018 8:10 pm

Former major league All-Star pitcher Andy Ashby and Dr. Anthony D. Aquilina, regional president of Geisinger Northeast, announce Geisinger becoming the official health care system of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Jan. 22 at PNC Field in Moosic.
Submitted photo
Former major league All-Star pitcher Andy Ashby and Dr. Anthony D. Aquilina, regional president of Geisinger Northeast, announce Geisinger becoming the official health care system of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Jan. 22 at PNC Field in Moosic.

MOOSIC — Geisinger was named the official health system of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, as part of a multiyear sponsorship.

The partnership goes into effect this season.

As the official Health Care Provider, Geisinger’s sponsorship includes:

• Providing injury prevention training sessions at the stadium for local high school athletic directors, coaches, players and youth leagues

• Six Geisinger health fairs at the field

• The creation of a healthy food options on the suite menu

• “Health Awareness” theme nights

• Serving as the official medical staff of RailRiders University

• A presenting partner of the Challenger Little League

• Naming rights to the Plaza and Kids Zone

The RailRiders will open their 2018 season April 6 at PNC Field.

Former major league All-Star pitcher Andy Ashby and Dr. Anthony D. Aquilina, regional president of Geisinger Northeast, announce Geisinger becoming the official health care system of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Jan. 22 at PNC Field in Moosic.
http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-Geisinger-RailRiders.jpgFormer major league All-Star pitcher Andy Ashby and Dr. Anthony D. Aquilina, regional president of Geisinger Northeast, announce Geisinger becoming the official health care system of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Jan. 22 at PNC Field in Moosic. Submitted photo


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411