Hospice of the Sacred Heart names director of communications

MOOSIC — Longtime area media and advertising executive Randy Williams joined the Hospice of the Sacred Heart team as director of communications, effective Jan. 15.

Williams received a B.A. in Communications from The University of Scranton and spent more than 25 years in senior management positions at WYOU-TV in Scranton and WBRE-TV in Wilkes-Barre. He has also served as an adjunct instructor of media scriptwriting and broadcast news writing and production at Marywood University. He most recently served as Client Specialist for Dan Simrell Advertising in Scranton.

Williams has been involved in the Scranton community for many years, volunteering his time for the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties as a board member and Vice Chairman of Community Impact Marketing. He is currently a member of the board of directors of Friendship House, Meals on Wheels NEPA, Scranton Tomorrow, ECTV and NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania.