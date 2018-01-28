Clarks Summit resident Daniel Turshon is Tobyhanna Army Depot branch chief

TOBYHANNA — Clarks Summit resident Daniel Turshon is now chief of the C3T Cyber Support Branch, Production Engineering Directorate at Tobyhanna Army Depot. As chief, he supervises daily operations while ensuring timely completion and delivery of systems software that C3T personnel maintain.

C3T stands for Command, Control, Communications-Tactical.

Prior to his current position, Turshon was chief of the Information Management Division, 5th Signal Command, Wiesbaden, Germany. He began his depot career in October.

Turshon graduated from high school in Maple Heights, Ohio. In 2006, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Technology with an undergraduate certificate in German studies. In 2014, he received a master’s degree in Information Technology, Information Assurance.

He served on active duty in the Army for eight years as a mechanized infantry soldier.