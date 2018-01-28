Abington-area students named to Wilkes University dean’s list for fall 2017

WILKES-BARRE — The following Abington-area residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Wilkes University. To receive this honor, students must obtain a minimum 3.4 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
Abigail Burke, of Clarks Summit
Colin Domnick, of Dalton
Sean Gilhooley, of Clarks Summit
Dannielle Hickok, of Factoryville
Marissa Lewis, of Dalton
Dana Miller, of Dalton
Raeva Mulloth, of Waverly Twp.
Taylor Oleary, of Clarks Summit
Nicole Olver, of Clarks Summit
Jasmin Patel, of South Abington Twp.
Matthew Wheeland, of Clarks Summit