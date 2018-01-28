Abington-area students named to Wilkes University dean’s list for fall 2017

WILKES-BARRE — The following Abington-area residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Wilkes University. To receive this honor, students must obtain a minimum 3.4 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

Abigail Burke, of Clarks Summit

Colin Domnick, of Dalton

Sean Gilhooley, of Clarks Summit

Dannielle Hickok, of Factoryville

Marissa Lewis, of Dalton

Dana Miller, of Dalton

Raeva Mulloth, of Waverly Twp.

Taylor Oleary, of Clarks Summit

Nicole Olver, of Clarks Summit

Jasmin Patel, of South Abington Twp.

Matthew Wheeland, of Clarks Summit