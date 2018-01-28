Two Clarks Summit residents graduate from DeSales University

CENTER VALLEY — Two Clarks Summit residents recently graduated from DeSales University: Genna R. Borowski, M.B.A., Accounting, and Christina M. Krut, B.S.N., Nursing, magna cum laude.

DeSales University held its mid-year commencement Saturday, Jan. 20, in Billera Hall on campus. During the ceremony, Rev. James Greenfield, university president, conferred degrees upon 175 graduating students for January 2018, including bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees.

In addition to the January 2018 degree recipients, DeSales awarded 266 degrees to students in September 2017. Because there is no formal ceremony in September, the September graduates may take part in the January commencement.