Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Two Clarks Summit residents graduate from DeSales University

January 28th, 2018 2:26 pm


CENTER VALLEY — Two Clarks Summit residents recently graduated from DeSales University: Genna R. Borowski, M.B.A., Accounting, and Christina M. Krut, B.S.N., Nursing, magna cum laude.

DeSales University held its mid-year commencement Saturday, Jan. 20, in Billera Hall on campus. During the ceremony, Rev. James Greenfield, university president, conferred degrees upon 175 graduating students for January 2018, including bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees.

In addition to the January 2018 degree recipients, DeSales awarded 266 degrees to students in September 2017. Because there is no formal ceremony in September, the September graduates may take part in the January commencement.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-graduations-1.jpg


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411