Information sought on 1916 photograph taken at Newton High School

The Abington Journal is seeking information about a series of old photographs shared by a reader, depicting the former Newton and Ransom area schools. This one was taken on Nov. 28, 1916 at the Newton High School. From left, first row, three unidentified, Emma Keller, one unidentified, Verna Sherman, Lena Ware, Clara Thompson, Esther Covey and Marian Hopkins. Second row, Teacher Miss Martha LaCoe, one unidentified, Carl Cosner, one unidentified, John LaCoe, Chet Miles, Bill Smith, (?) Reed and Raymond Smith. Third row, Arthur Dunlop, (?) Gerald Sherman, one unidentified, Pete Phillips, J. Ivan Thompson, Andrew Veety and Willard Rosenkrans. Margaret (Smith) Harrity, who died in 1999, identified her brothers Raymond and William Smith and Lena Ware. Mildred Hopkins Pretzer identified her sister Marian. Heidi Smith provided the identities of the rest of the students named. Anyone with information on the missing identities is asked to call the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or email news@theabingtonjournal.com. For more photos, see the previous three editions of the Journal or visit theabingtonjournal.com.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-Old-Pic-4.jpg Submitted photo