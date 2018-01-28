This Week in Local History: Scouts, skating and soccer

1968 — Several awards were earned by local Cub Scouts.

“Richard O’Dea, 8, Joseph Morrell, 9, and Robert Esslinger, 10, were winners of the annual Pinewood Derby Races held recently by Cub Scout Pack 160 at the Clarks Summit Methodist Church,” read the Journal brief.

“Cub Master Edgar Davis presented the following awards to other Cub Scouts for their accomplishments:

“Wolf – Billy Richardson and Gregg Fackler; Golden Arrow – James Knoebel, Joseph Morrell; Bobcat – Peter Fellows; Denner – Joseph Morrell; Assistant Denner – Robert Thorne; Recruiter – James Knoebel, Jeff Weaver, Steven Smith and Mark Davis.”

1978 — The Benton Lions Club sponsored its third annual children’s ice skating party at the Lackawanna State Park.

1988 — A local University of Scranton soccer player had his sights set on playing professionally in Europe.

“Magnus Ojert, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lars Ojert, of Clarks Summit, and a significant reason for the University of Scranton’s 20-2 record of this past season, was chosen as an All-American by the National Soccer Coaches’ Association of America,” read the Journal article. “He was recently honored at the All-American banquet held in Washington, D.C. on January 16.”

“Ojert is hoping to play professional soccer after graduate school but may be forced to pursue his career in Europe,” the article later stated.

“‘I’m planning to go to Europe in May and try out for a couple of professional teams, definitely in Sweden and maybe in southern Europe,’ Ojert said. ‘I want to play outdoors but there are only indoor leagues in the United States, and they don’t usually draft out of colleges. I talked to my soccer coach at the U, Steve Klingman, and he doesn’t know what chances are because only 10 or 15 players out of the whole nation are drafted. My chances are slim but you never know.’”

Members of the Benton Lions Club on the ice at the Lackawanna State Park during their children’s skating party in 1978 are, from left, Charles Kehal, Glen LaCoe, George Andrejco, event chairman; Joe Ofalt, club president; Jack Symuleski, Ed Rosar, Mike Andrejce and Tony Stugus. http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-LH-0131-1978.jpg Members of the Benton Lions Club on the ice at the Lackawanna State Park during their children’s skating party in 1978 are, from left, Charles Kehal, Glen LaCoe, George Andrejco, event chairman; Joe Ofalt, club president; Jack Symuleski, Ed Rosar, Mike Andrejce and Tony Stugus. Abington Journal file photos The University of Scranton soccer player Magnus Ojert was named an All-American by the National Soccer Coaches’ Association in 1988. http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-LH-0131-1988.jpg The University of Scranton soccer player Magnus Ojert was named an All-American by the National Soccer Coaches’ Association in 1988. Abington Journal file photos

Compiled by Elizabeth Baumeister ebaumeister@timesleader.com