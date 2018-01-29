COLTS launches GPS tracking app, trip planner

SCRANTON — The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) launched a realtime bus tracking transit app called “myStop.” The technology puts trip planning in the hands of COLTS riders.

Some of the main features of myStop are routes, stops, trip planning and alerts. The routes and stops features allow riders to track the bus vis GPS-based technology. Google Trip Planner allows passengers to plan their trip from origin to destination just by typing in addresses. The alerts function notifies riders of detours, service alerts and general updates.

The system can be accessed online at bit.ly/2Fr1n45 or by downloading the mobile app from coltsbus.com.