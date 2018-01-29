Community calendar for week of Jan. 31, 2018

REMINDERS

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

All You Can Eat Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Sunday of every month at the Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1, Inc., 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $9 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

BUS TRIPS

Abington Senior Community Center New York City trip, April 21. Cost: $40 per person. Info: 579-586-8996 or bit.ly/2mlFyeg.

Springtime bus trip to New York City, May 19. Sponsored by Scranton’s St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. Departure from the church will be at 8 a.m. and departure from New York City for home will be at 8:30 p.m. There will be two stops in Manhattan: the 911 Memorial Museum at Ground Zero and the 42nd annual St. George Ukrainian Street Festival on the Lower East Side. Cost: $70 for adults; $64 for seniors (age 65 and over); $62 for youth (ages 7-17). Info/reservations: contact Dave Pietryka at 570 954-8517 or Paul Ewasko at 570 563-2275.

FOOD SALES & MEAL FUNDRAISERS

St. John’s Society’s ‘Take and Bake’ Pizza Sale, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 in the church center of St. John’s RO Cathedral, Mayfield. Cost: Plain trays are $10 and Pepperoni trays $11. Pre-order: call 570-876-3576, 724-366-2015 or 570-876-0730.

St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church’s annual Pre-Lenten Pork and Sauerkraut/Kapusta Dinner, 12:15 p.m. Feb. 4 at St. Vladimir Parish Center, 428 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton. Take-outs available between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. only. Door prizes will be awarded, along with a 50/50 drawing. Cost: $13 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-12 and free for those 5 and under. Advance reservations for both sit-down and take-out are required and can be made by calling Maria at 570-503-1514 no later than Jan. 30.

Homemade pirogie sale, 12 to 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at t. John’s Center, Hill Street, Mayfield. Homemade pirogie (deep fried or frozen, uncooked) will be sold. Cost: $7/dozen. No orders (except business orders); first come, first served. Business orders may be faxed to 570-876-2534 no later than Feb. 12 and will be delivered upon request.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Music for Littles, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Mondays at the Dietrich Theater. Series 1: Feb. 5-26. Series 2: March 5-26. Series 3: April 2-23. For ages two-and-a-half to five. Instructor: Abi Zieger. Students will explore basic musical elements through song, movement, play and an introduction to simple instruments. Cost: free; sponsored by the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Family Valentine’s Open House Workshop, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 10 in the auditorium at the Waverly Community House. For children of all ages. The morning’s activities will include Valentine crafts, card making, games, cookie decorating, light refreshments and more. Cost: $5 donation per family.

Preschool Drawing and Painting, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursdays, Feb. 15 and 22 and March 1 and 8 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 4 and 5. Instructor: Amy Colley. In this class, preschoolers will get their hands into all kinds of fun as they paint and draw, using a variety of materials including tempera, watercolors and pastels. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Drawing and Painting for Kids, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and March 2 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 5 to 12. Instructor: Steve Colley. Explore basic drawing and painting techniques as you work with a variety of media from pencils to pastels, charcoals, tempera and watercolor. Cost: $40. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

At Home Party Marketplace, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3 at the Abington Community Library. Community independent consultants for Stampin Up, Tupperware, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, and others will be on hand with cash and carry items, to showcase their wares and take orders.

Little People and Nature, 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Tuesdays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27 and Wednesdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages two-and-a-half to five. Join Rebecca Lesko, of the Endless Mountains Nature Center for this hands-on nature program. Little ones and their favorite adults will explore and learn about various nature topics each week, through crafts, role-playing, games, stories and more. Students will also meet a couple of rescued animals. Cost: free; sponsored by: the Overlook Estate Foundation. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Preschool Mixed Media, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursdays, March 15-April 5 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 4 and 5. Instructor: Amy Colley. Young artists will have fun exploring the arts as they experience painting, drawing, sculpting, throwing pots on a potter’s wheel and creating a variety of mixed media projects. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee.

Mixed Media for Kids, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays, March 16, 23 and 30 and April 6 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 5-12. Instructor: Steve Colley. Venture into the world of art and discover many of the innovative methods and materials used by famous artists. In this class, students will get their hands into all kinds of fun: painting, drawing, sculpting and creating a variety of other mixed media projects. Cost: $40. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Early Explorers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. every other Monday from March 26 to June 4 at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Twp. A program series for children ages 3-6 and a guardian. Offers discovery-based learning about the natural world through stories, art and outdoor explorations. Cost: $40 for a series of six classes or $8 for individual classes. Pre-registration required. Info/register: 570-842-1506.

Preschool Pottery and Sculpture, 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Dietrich Theater. Series two: April 12, April 19, April 26 and May 3. For ages 4 and 5. Instructor: Amy Colley. Young artists will explore the medium of clay as they work on potter’s wheels and learn sculpting and hand-building techniques. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Pottery and Sculpture for Kids, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater. Series two: April 13, April 20, April 27 and May 4. For ages 5-12. Instructor: Steve Colley. Students will explore the medium of clay as they work on potter’s wheels and learn sculpting and hand-building techniques. Cost: $40. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

DAILY EVENTS

Abington Heights Civic League meeting, 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the clubhouse, 115 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. New members are always welcome. Info: 570-587-3101.

Free Amateur Radio Class, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 5-8 in the 2nd floor meeting room of Regional Hospital of Scranton, 746 Jefferson Ave. Info: contact Bob at 570-586-2569 or WA3LWR@comcast.net.

Valentine’s Showcase, Product Market and Benefit Concert, Feb. 9 at the Waverly Community House (Comm). The showcase, which will feature vendors offering Valentine’s Day gift items, will run from 1 to 6 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a gala evening of live music, food, wine and shopping, with the concert running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cost: showcase tickets are $4 before Jan. 26 or $5 after; tickets for the concert are $40 before Jan. 26 or $50 after. Proceeds benefit programs at the Kitson Arts Alliance and the Comm. Tickets: available in person at the Waverly Community House, Thirteen Olives in Clarks Summit and Wisnosky Jewelers in Tunkhannock or online at waverlycomm.org.

The Commercial Tree Fruit School, 9 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Iron Skillet Restaurant in the Petro Plaza, Avoca. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. Commercial tree fruit growers have an opportunity to learn from Penn State Extension specialists and discuss current tree fruit issues. Includes handouts, morning refreshments and a hot buffet lunch. Cost: $30 if registered by Feb. 12 or $40 at the door. Register: bit.ly/2EVa0U5 or 1-877-345-0691. Info: call John Esslinger at 570-316-6516.

Care of Magical Creatures, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Abington Community Library. Drop in during this time slot to try out Newt Scamander’s job and learn about fantastic beasts. Enjoy magical treats, spellbinding activities, and a special craft.

Wyoming Seminary Visitation Day, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 19 at the upper and lower schools in Kingston and Forty Fort, respectively. Info/register: visit wyomingseminary.org or call 570-718-6610 for the lower school or 570-270-2160 for the upper school.

Meet the Master Gardener, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Abington Community Library. Learn about Penn State’s Master Gardener program and the training and requirements to be a Master Gardener.

Lackawanna County Backyard Beekeepers Meeting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Abington Community Library. A Beekeeping group in (but not limited to) Lackawanna County, with a mission to foster interest in backyard beekeeping and provide a forum for discussion among local beekeepers. Beekeeping and honey bee information is exchanged in an informal and friendly environment.

Wellness Wednesday: An Interactive Night to Discuss Life and Death, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Abington Community Library. Join Laura Marion, of Allied Services as she facilitates a game entitled “Hello,” to help attendees learn more about living life to the fullest and remembering those who have passed in an interactive way.

Annual Community Conservation Mixer, 6 to 9 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Feb. 24 at Apple-Tree Terrace at Newberry Estate in Dallas. Sponsored by Pheasants Forever Chapter 803, to increase public awareness about conservation projects and activities in the area and across the country. RSVP by Feb 19; no walk-ins available. Cost: $23 (includes food and drinks). Checks should be made payable to NEPA Pheasants Forever and mailed to NEPAPF Community Mixer, c/o Chris Traver, 1305 Meeker Road. Dallas, PA, 18612. Info: www.nepapf.org.

Pre-St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Party, 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 2 at Glenmaura National Golf Club, 100 Glenmaura National Blvd., Moosic. Proceeds benefit the programs of Serving Seniors, Inc. Includes open bar, appetizers and live jazz entertainment. Cost: $40. Tickets: 570-344-3931 or servsen@epix.net.

Health Transformation Workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 10 at the Dietrich Theater. Certified Integrative Health Coach Donna LaBar will guide people step-by-step with information, ideas and techniques, through a proven plan for transforming health naturally. A healthy lunch will be provided. Cost: $20.

LCEEC Beekeepers Club, 7 p.m. March 13 at at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Twp. The primary goals of the group are to promote honey bee colony wellness, share best practices and experiences in beekeeping, and discuss the production of honey and other apiary products. Cost: free. Info: 570-842-1506.

Home and Business Solar Discovery, 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 14 at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Twp. Sustainable Energy Management System Co-founder Noel Segui will answer solar energy questions. Topics will include different types of solar energy technology, the value of solar energy, net metering, permits and inspections, incentives and grants and financing options. Bring a recent PPL electric bill to get a solar estimate after the program. Cost: $5. Pre-registration is required. Info/register: 570-842-1506.

Endless Mountains Empowerment Summit, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 at Elk Lake Junior/Senior High School. A day of empowering workshops for women. Includes networking, morning refreshments, workshops, a healthy luncheon, vendors, raffles, door prizes and more. Cost: early bird $25, bring a friend $15 and students $15. Benefits a scholarship fund for local high school students. Info: bit.ly/2FL6GvZ.

89th Annual Helen Keller Day Fashion Show and Luncheon, March 25 at Fiorelli Family Catering in Peckville. Info/reservations: 570-342-7673.

Designer Purse Bingo, doors open 10:45 a.m., program begins at 12 p.m. April 15 at the Eagle McClure Firehouse in Old Forge. Proceeds will benefit the Animals of Tracey’s Hope Rescue, a non-profit organization for domestic animals. Cost: $20 for 20 bingo games. Also, special prizes, 50/50 raffle, basket auction and hot food. Seats limited. Info/tickets: 570-457-1625.

