Hospice of the Sacred Heart receives grant from New York Life Foundation

Hospice of the Sacred Heart recently announced the volunteer service of a team of New York Life agents and employees from the Scranton office resulted in a $2,124 Volunteers for Good grant to the organization. The grant supports the hospice’s Dragonfly Program, a six-week grief education series for children ages 6-12 and their parents and/or guardians. Pre-registration is required for the program and the next is scheduled for six consecutive Wednesdays beginning March 14. For registration information, call 570-344-9027. From left, first row, are Michele Ednock, New York Life volunteer; Emilie Deery, New York Life volunteer; Jennifer Seechock, director of counseling, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, and Mackenzie Milo, Hospice of the Sacred Heart volunteer. Second row, Douglas Badaszewski, New York Life volunteer; Marion Donovan-Olivetti, New York Life volunteer; Victoria Bradley, bereavement counselor, Hospice of the Sacred Heart; Christopher deVilleneuve, New York Life volunteer; Morgan Fetsock, Hospice of the Sacred Heart volunteer, and Tyler Milo, Hospice of the Sacred Heart volunteer.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-Hospice-Grant.jpg Submitted photo