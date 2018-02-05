Penn State Extension Master Gardener program sessions scheduled

SCRANTON — Penn State Extension in Lackawanna County will offer the Master Gardener training program beginning in March. This program involves extensive classes on the major aspects of home horticulture, along with opportunities to serve area communities with knowledge received at the sessions.

In order to understand the Master Gardener training initiative, three informational meetings have been scheduled. They will feature an overview of the program, a question and answer session and an opportunity to sign-up for the trainings.

The sessions schedule is as follows.

• 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at The North Pocono Community Library, 1315 Church St., Moscow

• 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at The Greenhouse Project, Nay Aug Park, 200 Arthur Ave., Scranton.

• Tuesday, February 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit.

To register or for more information, call 570-963-6842 or email LackawannaMG@psu.edu.